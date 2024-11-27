Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Predators – 11/27/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (9-10-3) at PREDATORS (7-12-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Lauzon, a defenseman, is week to week. The Predators recalled Wilsby and Blankenburg from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

