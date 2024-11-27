Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Predators – 11/27/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (9-10-3) at PREDATORS (7-12-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
- Lauzon, a defenseman, is week to week. The Predators recalled Wilsby and Blankenburg from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.
