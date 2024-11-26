Devils Defeat Predators 5-2

The Nashville Predators travelled to play the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 25. The Devils outscored the Predators, winning 5-2.

Game Recap

With the first period underway, there was already some excitement to be had. Not even a minute into the first period, there was already a penalty call. Alexandre Carrier was sent to the penalty box for hooking Jesper Bratt. Although the Devils had two minutes with an extra man advantage, they were not able to make the most of it.

Play continued, until 5:08 when Filip Forsberg scored the first goal of the game. Stealing the puck from the Devils, Forsberg shot from the right side of the net, seemingly with no chance of making the net. However, the puck found its mark, earning the Predators the first goal of the night. With eight minutes left in the period, the Devils were able to get one back and tie the game. Dawson Mercer had the puck, skating into the Devils goal zone. Passing it to Johnathan Kovacevic, he saw Erik Haula out in front of the net. He passed it to Haula, who was able to tip the puck into the net to start the scoring for the Devils.

Four minutes into the second period, the Devils were able to take the lead. Captain Nico Hischier scored the second goal, with an assist from Timo Meier. Hischier was able to out pace two Nashville players to score the second goal of the game and put the Devils in the lead.

Halfway into the second period, the Predators received a penalty for too many men on the ice. This time, the Devils were able to capitalize on this. Hischier found himself in front of a scrum in the net, where the two teams were vying for the puck. it came loose and went straight to him, who shot the puck and scored his second goal of the night. However, he was not done. Three minutes left to the period and Hischier earned his third goal of the game. With a pass from Stefan Noesen, he was able to skate to the front of the net unguarded once again. Hischier was able to net the fourth goal of the game for the Devils and earned himself a hat trick.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Eight minutes into the third period, the Predators scored their second goal of the night. Zachary L’Heureux received a pass from Roman Josi. L’Heureux was able to get a breakaway and scored the second goal of the night for the Predators. They slowly started to make their way back to a fighting chance.

Twelve minutes into the third, Meier received a 10 minute game misconduct and a five minute major penalty after a cross-check to L’Heureux. He did not return to the game.

Although the Predators were trying to fight their way back to a winning chance, it was the Devils who prevailed once again. The Predators pulled their goalie, but Justin Dowling earned his first goal of the season with an empty net shot, extending the Devils lead 5-2.

With 46 shots on net from the Devils compared to the Predators 21, the Devils had better shot attempts and it clearly showed in the final score.

Next Games

The Devils look to earn two more points when they host the St. Louis Blues on Wed. Nov. 27. The Predators also play on Wed. Nov. 27, where they look to pick up two points when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.