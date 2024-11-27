Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Blackhawks – 11/27/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (13-7-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-12-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Wyatt Johnston — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Colin Blackwell — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Stars held an optional morning skate
  • Hintz, a forward, will not play after “tweaking something” in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Blackwell will play after being scratched for five straight games.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate
  • Kurashev will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.

