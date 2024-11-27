Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Blackhawks – 11/27/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (13-7-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-12-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Wyatt Johnston — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Colin Blackwell — Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate

Hintz, a forward, will not play after “tweaking something” in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Blackwell will play after being scratched for five straight games.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez

TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate

Kurashev will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.

