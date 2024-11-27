Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Blackhawks – 11/27/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (13-7-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-12-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment — Wyatt Johnston — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Colin Blackwell — Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith — Mathew Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate
- Hintz, a forward, will not play after “tweaking something” in a 6-4 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Blackwell will play after being scratched for five straight games.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate
- Kurashev will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.
