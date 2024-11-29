Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Ducks – 11/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (12–8-3) at DUCKS (9-9-3)

3:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Alex Turcotte — Phillip Danault — Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala — Samuel Helenius — Alex Laferriere

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Erik Portillo

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Portillo is expected to make his NHL debut. Kuemper, a goalie, participated in the morning skate prior to the 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but is doubtful for the back-to-back games against Anaheim and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Foegele was moved up to the top line with Kopitar and Kempe against Winnipeg, which will likely remain intact after combining for two goals and two assists.

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Carlsson, a forward, is day to day. He was injured in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and did not play in a 5-2 win againt the Kraken on Wednesday.

Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

