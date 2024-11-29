Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Ducks – 11/29/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (12–8-3) at DUCKS (9-9-3)
3:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Alex Turcotte — Phillip Danault — Trevor Lewis
Kevin Fiala — Samuel Helenius — Alex Laferriere
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Erik Portillo
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- Portillo is expected to make his NHL debut. Kuemper, a goalie, participated in the morning skate prior to the 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, but is doubtful for the back-to-back games against Anaheim and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
- Foegele was moved up to the top line with Kopitar and Kempe against Winnipeg, which will likely remain intact after combining for two goals and two assists.
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Mason McTavish — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Sam Colangelo
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe — Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Status report
- Carlsson, a forward, is day to day. He was injured in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Monday and did not play in a 5-2 win againt the Kraken on Wednesday.
- Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
