Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Zegras & Solberg

The Anaheim Ducks earned a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (Nov. 27) to improve to 4-1-1. The Ducks’ recent success has been encouraging, as consistency has been difficult to achieve during a 9-9-3 start to the 2024-25 season.

Off the ice, rumors continue to swirl around a couple of players who aren’t strangers to having their names mentioned in trade speculation. Additionally, Ducks’ prospect Stian Solberg, selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, is poised to represent Norway at another international competition.

Gibson Trade Talk Gaining Steam Again

John Gibson has been a popular trade candidate for years, but NHL insider Pierre LeBrun is convinced that a move involving the Ducks’ longtime netminder could finally happen (from ‘NHL rumblings: What the trade market looks like for Ducks goalie John Gibson,’ The Athletic, Nov. 20, 2024). The 31-year-old netminder’s contract, which still has two seasons remaining at a $6.4 million cap hit, has been a major stumbling block. However, LeBrun believes general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek would be willing to retain salary, something he has been reluctant to do.

Gibson has been excellent his season, posting a 4-0-1 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%) in five starts. He was outstanding in Wednesday’s win over the Kraken, stopping 42 shots. The Ducks have also received superb goaltending from Lukas Dostal, who has posted a mark of 5-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA, and a .922 SV% through 14 outings. Dostal is proving he can serve as the No. 1 goalie now and in the future, increasing the chance that Gibson could play elsewhere before the season ends. It is also helpful that Gibson is performing well and boosting his trade value, but keeping him for another season is an option.

LeBrun envisions the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes as potential fits for Gibson. However, he acknowledges that the Avalanche still have faith in Alexandar Georgiev, despite his struggles, while pointing to his ability to perform better in the playoffs. The 28-year-old puckstopper got the better of two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche also have problems with salary cap space that could make a trade challenging.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky has been doing his due diligence on the goalie market (from ‘Re-signing Necas, dealing with Andersen’s latest injury and more: Catching up with Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky,’ The Athletic, Nov. 18, 2024). Frederik Andersen hasn’t played since Oct. 26 against the Kraken because of a knee injury. He underwent surgery on Nov. 22 and received an 8-12 week timeline for his recovery. Pyotr Kochetkov could return soon after sustaining a concussion on Nov. 23 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Still, the Hurricanes could use insurance between the pipes, and acquiring Gibson would make sense.

LeBrun also mentioned the Edmonton Oilers as a potential trade destination but as more of a dark-horse possibility. At the moment, he doesn’t get the sense that goaltending is the team’s focus. It would also involve more player movement than the team is ready to handle, and the cap implications would be troublesome. Despite the question marks in the crease, the Oilers might be more inclined to seek defensive help before the March 7 trade deadline rather than trying to land a goaltender.

Flyers Back in the Mix for Zegras?

Trevor Zegras was linked to a few teams last season, including the Philadelphia Flyers. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic believes GM Daniel Briere needs to take a more aggressive approach to finding a high-end, play-driving center, and revisiting a possible trade with the Ducks for Zegras could be a viable option (from ‘Flyers stock watch: Who’s trending up, who’s trending down after 20 games?,’ The Athletic, Nov. 21, 2024).

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After an ice-cold start to 2024-25, in which he had one goal and two assists through 15 games, Zegras has heated up offensively. He has three goals and seven points across his last six contests, including two markers and four helpers during his four-game point streak. The 23-year-old forward is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $5.75 million cap hit. There hasn’t been as much trade chatter around him this campaign, but that could change if he continues to produce.

Solberg Set to Play in Slovenia

Norway was relegated to the 2025 Division 1 A after posting a record of 0-0-1-4 at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament runs from Dec. 9-15, and Solberg was named the pre-camp roster, which will be held two days before the roster gets finalized for the competition.

The 18-year-old should be considered a lock to play after representing Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he contributed two goals and one assist in seven appearances. He also played for his country in qualification games for the 2026 Winter Olympics, collecting two assists in three matches. The hard-hitting defender has four helpers in 16 contests with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League this season.

Ducks Host Kings to Wrap Up November

The Ducks will look to end November on a high note with a win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (Nov. 29). The Kings sit third in the Pacific Division with a 12-8-3 record and earned a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Oct. 20. Friday’s contest is the beginning of a four-game homestand for Anaheim, which will see the club host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday (Dec. 1), the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (Dec. 4), and the Minnesota Wild on Friday (Dec. 6). The Ducks own a mark of 4-6-1 at Honda Center this season.