NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Senators, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are talking to John Tavares about his contract extension and one insider suggests there’s an interesting option on the table. Meanwhile, there is more talk about the Ottawa Senators potential trade options and Josh Norris’ name keeps coming up. Finally, is Mike Matheson someone who would fit what the Edmonton Oilers are looking for?

Tavares and Maple Leafs Considering a Deferred Payment Extension?

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston is reporting that contract talks between the Maple Leafs and Tavares’ agent, Pat Brisson, have been ongoing and the two sides continue to look at different options to keep the former captain on the roster next season. Johnston threw out the idea that a deferred-payment structure, similar to the Leafs’ recent extension with Jake McCabe, might be something that works.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston explained:

Given the dynamics at play, it wouldn’t be surprising if the sides landed on a compromise that sees some of the money deferred beyond the life of the next contract. The Leafs used that mechanism to lower the cap hit on Jake McCabe’s recent extension and both sides in this negotiation are believed to be open to exploring a similar type of structure for Tavares.” source – ‘John Tavares has started strong for the Maple Leafs. Will he stay in Toronto?’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 11/28/2024

These types of deals are rare in the NHL, but for Tavares, it might work. Given that he wants to stay, he’s made big money, and he’s only got a few seasons remaining in his NHL career, he won’t have to wait that long to see the money he defers.

Are the Senators Dangling Josh Norris in Trade Talks?

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff Live, the Ottawa Senators are internally discussing the idea of breaking up its young core, with 25-year-old center Josh Norris emerging as the most likely trade candidate.

He noted:

“I was told over the weekend that among the conversations that the Sens have been in over the last week to 10 days, in terms of shaking up that core, one of the names that’s popped to the surface has been Josh Norris. Look, he’s got a number of years left on his deal – five after this one. The injury history is certainly significant, but if you’re going to start to make changes, you’ve got to begin to attack some of the core that’s been there for a long time that hasn’t had some success. And Norris would be one of those guys that jumps to the top of the page.”

Seravalli suggested the New York Rangers might be a trade fit.

Luke Gazdic Suggests Mike Matheson as a Fix for the Oilers

Sportsnet’s analyst and former Edmonton Oilers tough guy Luke Gazdic talked about the team’s blue line issues during an appearance on Kyper and Bourne. Gazdic was asked whether the Oilers’ blue line is strong enough to win. He responded that, as it stands, he doesn’t believe it is. Gazdic stressed that the team needs a capable top-four defenseman who can both push the play and defend effectively.

He added that the Oilers are relying on three players to do the job of one so he suggested Mike Matheson of the Montreal Canadiens as a player who could fit what they’re looking for. “I just think they could use someone to slot in on a second pair, behind Bouch and Eklhom, that can drive the play a little bit, bring the play up, create a little bit of offense, and can also defend.”

This is not to say the Oilers have spoken with the Canadiens, but so many defensemen have been linked in connection to the Oilers, what’s one more?