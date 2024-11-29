Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Red Wings – 11/29/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (15-8-2) at RED WINGS (10-10-2)
3 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Kurtis MacDermid — Tomas Tatar
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Justin Dowling
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Meier will return after being suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux in a 5-2 win on Monday.
- MacDermid is expected to replace Dowling on the fourth line for the Devils.
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Albert Johansson – Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)
