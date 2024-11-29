Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Red Wings – 11/29/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 pm ET; FDSNDT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers — Kurtis MacDermid — Tomas Tatar

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote, Justin Dowling

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

Meier will return after being suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux in a 5-2 win on Monday.

MacDermid is expected to replace Dowling on the fourth line for the Devils.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Albert Johansson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Alex Lyon (undisclosed), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Latest for THW: