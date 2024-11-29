Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Predators – 11/29/24

by

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (11-8-2) at PREDATORS (7-12-4)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSUN, NHLN, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body)

Status report

  • The Lightning and Predators are each expected to use the same lineup from their previous game.
  • Tampa Bay lost 5-4 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report:

  • Nashville lost 3-2 in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner