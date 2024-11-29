Flames Should Strongly Consider Healthy Scratching Kuzmenko

Few would have believed you prior to the 2024-25 season if you had told them that through 23 games, the Calgary Flames would own a 12-7-4 record. The few who would have given you the benefit of the doubt would have imagined that their top offensive talents would be carrying the way. While the first part regarding their record is true, the second is not whatsoever.

The Flames have been getting by thanks to some strong defensive play and even better goaltending from Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar. Offensively, it’s actually been Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar leading the way. While many forwards are struggling right now to put the puck in the net, there’s one in particular who can’t seem to buy a goal.

Kuzmenko In a Major Funk

It’s become quite apparent in just his third NHL season that Andrei Kuzmenko is as streaky as they come. When he’s on, he is a high-end point producer. He proved that in his rookie season with the Vancouver Canucks, finding the back of the net 39 times while also adding 35 helpers.

The following season saw him struggle tremendously, and the Canucks eventually wound up trading him to the Flames. Those in Calgary saw the good version of Kuzmenko to close out 2023-24 as he had 14 goals and 25 points in just 29 games. Similar production was expected this season given the fact he was expected to get plenty of opportunity.

Instead, Kuzmenko’s streakiness is rearing its ugly head with the Flames. The 28-year-old, who played with a ton of confidence a season ago, looks like a shadow of his former self. He’s passing up great scoring opportunities, turning pucks over at inopportune times, and simply isn’t providing his team what they need from him.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Calgary Flames (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kuzmenko is caught up in arguably the worst stretch of his NHL career to date, as he’s found the back of the net just once through 23 games. He continues to get opportunities, and to his credit, his work ethic has remained stellar despite his struggles. Still, it may be time to send him, and the rest of the group, a wake-up call.

Healthy scratching a player can often be seen by the outside as a public humiliation tactic, but that wouldn’t be the case if the Flames were to do so with Kuzmenko. Instead, it would allow him to take a breather, reset, watch a game or two from up top, and get his head right so he can get back to contributing the way he’s capable of. Oftentimes, having a player watch a game or two from the press box can go a long way in helping them get back on track.

Scratching Kuzmenko wouldn’t just be a wake-up call for him, either. As mentioned, several other top players for the Flames have been struggling. Nazem Kadri has managed just 12 points, as has Jonathan Huberdeau. Some fans have suggested sitting one of them out for a game, though their hefty salaries, paired with the long term their deals have left, make that a very unlikely scenario.

Still, scratching Kuzmenko would send a message to the entire forward group that their lack of offence isn’t acceptable. While they’ve figured out ways to find wins, finding a way to jumpstart their offence would make them that much better of a team. It’s a decision that we may wind up seeing head coach Ryan Huska make sooner rather than later.

Flames Need Kuzmenko at His Best

As mentioned, when he’s playing like he’s shown he’s capable, Kuzmenko is a true difference-maker. He’s also beloved by his teammates and the fan base. If he can get going, it would provide a massive spark to the entire group, and sitting him as a healthy scratch could be what it takes to turn his season around.