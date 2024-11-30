Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 11/30/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (12-9-2) at AVALANCHE (13-11-0)
10 p.m. ET; ALT, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after playing Friday.
- The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime at the Utah Hockey Club and the Avalanche lost 5-3 at the Dallas Stars.
- Manson is not expected to play Saturday after being injured Friday.
- Wedgewood is expected to dress as Colorado’s backup after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday for goalie Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
More from THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Oilers’ 4-3 Overtime Victory Over Utah
- Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Utah HC – 11/29/24
- Oilers Facing December Schedule Full of Important Games
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig
Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
More from THW:
- Predators & Avalanche Swap Backup Goalies Wedgewood & Annunen in Trade
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Stars
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – 11/29/24