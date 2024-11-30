Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 11/30/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (12-9-2) at AVALANCHE (13-11-0)

10 p.m. ET; ALT, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after playing Friday.

The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime at the Utah Hockey Club and the Avalanche lost 5-3 at the Dallas Stars.

Manson is not expected to play Saturday after being injured Friday.

Wedgewood is expected to dress as Colorado’s backup after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday for goalie Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Alexandar Georgiev

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

