Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 11/30/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (12-9-2) at AVALANCHE (13-11-0)

10 p.m. ET; ALT, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after playing Friday.
  • The Oilers won 4-3 in overtime at the Utah Hockey Club and the Avalanche lost 5-3 at the Dallas Stars.
  • Manson is not expected to play Saturday after being injured Friday.
  • Wedgewood is expected to dress as Colorado’s backup after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday for goalie Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Nikita Prishchepov — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan — John Ludvig

Alexandar Georgiev
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

