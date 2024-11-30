Predators & Avalanche Swap Backup Goalies Wedgewood & Annunen in Trade

It was announced Saturday morning (Nov. 30) that the Colorado Avalanche traded goaltender Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft to the Nashville Predators in exchange for goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

We have traded Justus Annunen and a 2025 draft pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Scott Wedgewood. pic.twitter.com/UXXYvAynB6 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 30, 2024

It was a rare swap of backup goaltenders, as both teams search for a better situation in their crease.

Annunen, 24, was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Avalanche and has played parts of four seasons in the NHL. For the bulk of his young career, he has split time between the Avalanche and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Annunen, along with the rest of the Avalanche goaltending staff, has struggled mightily to begin the season. Despite holding a 6-4-0 record, he has registered a 0.872 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.23 goals against average (GAA) in 11 games played. In his NHL career, he has a 16-9-2 record with a 0.902 SV% and a 2.81 GAA.

Wedgewood, 32, is also off to a bit of a tumultuous start this season with the Predators. Through five games, he has a record of 1-2-1 with a 0.878 SV% and a 3.69 GAA while backing up Jusse Saros.

The veteran is taking part in his eighth NHL season. He was originally drafted in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. Since then he has split time between the Devils, Arizona Coyotes, and Dallas Stars before signing with the Predators this past offseason. In total, he has a record of 49-50-23 with a 0.905 SV% and a 3.01 GAA in 135 games.