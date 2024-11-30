Flyers’ Goalie Prospect Yegor Zavragin Raising His Stock in the KHL

The Philadelphia Flyers currently already have two Russian-speaking goalies in Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov, but they could be soon joined by a third man – Yegor Zavragin. The young netminder has emerged as SKA St. Petersburg’s starting goalie and one of the top netminders in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), despite his young age. In this translated interview, the Flyers draftee talks about the early stages of his career, his move from HC Sochi to SKA, and his plans for the near future.

** You can enjoy the original story in Russian language on the official MHL website here **

A Shutout for Sochi and a Move to SKA

On Sept. 9, 2024, 19-year-old Zavragin made his KHL debut for Sochi. The team couldn’t secure a road win against HC Vityaz (4:5), but Zavragin left a positive impression with his performance. Subbing in mid-game, he allowed two goals and posted a .935 save percentage. Zavragin joined Sochi on loan from SKA, where he competed with fellow goaltender Sergei Ivanov. While Ivanov was initially seen as the primary netminder, Zavragin quickly claimed a significant share of the ice time.

In total, Zavragin played six games for Sochi, with three standout performances. Against the league-leading Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, despite Sochi’s loss (1:3), he stopped 92.5 percent of shots. Three days later, he recorded his first KHL shutout, a 1:0 victory over the Severstal Cherepovets. In his final game for Sochi, Zavragin excelled with a .953 save percentage in a 3:2 win over Dinamo Minsk. Over the month with Sochi, he posted impressive stats: a .941 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.21. Unsurprisingly, SKA opted to bring him back.

A Confident Start in St. Petersburg

Zavragin formally joined SKA in May 2024, as part of a trade with the Supreme Hockey League’s (VHL) HC Yugra. It was clear, however, that Zavragin would start the season on loan with Sochi. “I think it was no secret I would begin the season with Sochi,” Zavragin said. “With all due respect to Yugra, this was my chance to play at the KHL level. Sooner or later, I needed to take that step forward. If the opportunity came now, why wait? Sure, I could have stayed another year in the VHL, but for my development, it’s better to move earlier than later.”

Rumors of Zavragin’s return to SKA surfaced in early October. Shortly after, it was officially announced that his contract with Sochi was mutually terminated, and he rejoined SKA. Head coach Roman Rotenberg was full of praise for the young goalie: “He reminds me of Ilya Nabokov, who was developed by [the Metallurg Magnitogorsk] and led them to the Gagarin Cup. He’s tall and strong (6-foot-2, 183 lbs.), hardworking, and has great character. Yes, he’s young, but some young players progress quickly through sheer determination. Zavragin has a bright future. Despite his age, he’s grounded and knows the value of hard work. We have high hopes for him and expect him to get plenty of playing time with SKA.”

Zavragin’s Rapid Rise with SKA

Zavragin’s trajectory with SKA progressed rapidly. On Oct. 9, his return to the team was announced, and the very next day, he was on the ice against Dinamo. Zavragin’s debut was a mixed bag—he replaced Artemi Pleshkov, who had allowed three goals, and conceded one himself in just over 12 minutes of play. Nevertheless, his performance earned him the starting role in SKA’s next game, a commanding 5:2 victory over the Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, where Zavragin stopped 94.6 percent of shots.

Following this, Zavragin solidified his place as SKA’s starting goaltender, going on a six-game winning streak. His run was only halted by Lokomotiv (3:2), a team he had already faced earlier in the season. Across 12 games, his stats remained impressive: a .923 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.27.

Yegor Zavragin, HC SKA (Photo credit: HC SKA)

“Yegor has no weak points. Maybe he did before, but that’s what our coaching staff is for. We work hard with our goalies,” said Rotenberg. Like all SKA goalies, Zavragin wasn’t immune to being swapped mid-game. This occurred against Sochi (2:5), where he allowed two goals before being replaced by Pavel Moysevich. Despite the loss, Zavragin started the very next game against the Avangard Omsk. For his part, Zavragin takes such decisions in stride: “It’s the coach’s call—it’s not up for debate. When they say go in, you go in and play. You have to be ready at all times.”

Zavragin’s initial outings for SKA were a resounding success. The KHL named him Rookie of the Month for October after he posted eight wins in nine games, with a .933 save percentage and a stellar 2.06 goals-against average.

Move to Khanty-Mansiysk and Impressive Play in the MHL

Those familiar with Yegor Zavragin’s time in the Junior Hockey League (MHL) shouldn’t be surprised by his strong KHL debut. Over recent years, he had established himself as one of the league’s top goaltenders. Zavragin first played for the Mamonty Yugry during the 2021-22 season, appearing in 31 games with a .930 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.13. Notably, he accumulated 12 penalty minutes in his debut season—far more than the mere two minutes he would earn across the rest of his MHL career.

Related: Flyers’ Yegor Zavragin Could Mitigate Potential Loss of Alexei Kolosov

His first MHL game, however, was less than ideal. On Sept. 6, 2021, Zavragin allowed two goals in a 0:2 loss to Kuznetskie Medvedi, stopping 86.7 percent of shots. When later asked which was more nerve-wracking—his MHL debut or his first game in the Kharlamov Cup—he admitted: “The MHL debut was more nerve-wracking—I was trusted to play the season opener. It didn’t quite go as planned, and we lost.”

Zavragin was benched after his debut but made the most of his next opportunity, allowing just one goal in his second game. Playing as a goalie in the Mamonty Yugry system was challenging, as the team consistently ranked among the Eastern Conference leaders and faced few shots on goal. Staying sharp under such conditions is difficult, yet Zavragin excelled—a trait reminiscent of Ilya Sorokin at CSKA Moscow or Daniil Isayev at Lokomotiv. This ability likely contributed to his eventual place with SKA.

Yegor Zavragin, HC Sochi (Photo credit: HC Sochi)

In addition to his stellar MHL debut, Zavragin won the Russian Championship Final with Yugra-YUKIOR. Intriguingly, his MHL workload decreased the following season, dropping to 21 games from 31. However, this allowed him to debut at the senior level with Yugra in the VHL, where he stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

In his final season in Khanty-Mansiysk, Zavragin played 18 games for Yugra and was named the VHL’s Rookie of the Year for 2023-24. While he isn’t entirely a product of Yugra’s system, having joined the club at 13, his development in Khanty-Mansiysk laid the foundation for his professional success.

Early Journey and Connection to Novosibirsk

Zavragin made the move to Khanty-Mansiysk in early 2018, joining the 2004-born team at the invitation of a coach who had also relocated to the city. “I moved in 2018, either on Jan. 2 or 3. I joined the 2004 team after the coach, who invited me, also moved to Khanty-Mansiysk,” Zavragin recalled.

Born in Novosibirsk, Zavragin grew up as a regular at Sibir Novosibirsk games. Despite his hockey career taking him far from home, he maintains close ties to his roots, frequently returning to spend time with family. “I used to go to Sibir games with my dad whenever we had free time on weekends, although it was rare. Novosibirsk is my hometown; I live there. During breaks, I always go back to see my family and loved ones,” said Zavragin.

However, as Zavragin’s career progresses, his visits to Novosibirsk may become less frequent, with a more permanent move to Saint Petersburg likely in his future. For now, he has solidified his position in SKA’s main lineup, showing consistent performances that have earned the trust of the coaching staff. His mental fortitude—a long-standing strength—continues to set him apart. It wasn’t a surprise that his name was called during the 2023 selections. With Fedotov and Kolosov already on the team, the Flyers may have found another Russian-speaking goalie for their future.