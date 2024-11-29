Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Utah HC – 11/29/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (11-9-2) at UTAH (9-10-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Hyman, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton is “hopeful that he’s playing” at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Juuso Valimaki
Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Lamoureux, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
