Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Utah HC – 11/29/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (11-9-2) at UTAH (9-10-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday.

Hyman, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton is “hopeful that he’s playing” at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Juuso Valimaki

Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Lamoureux, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

