Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – 11/29/24

by

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (13-10-0) at STARS (13-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Chase Bradley — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

  • Wood, a forward, and Kylington, a defenseman, are being evaluated for injuries and did not make the trip, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
  • Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Logan Stankoven (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Stankoven, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
  • Hintz will return after missing the game Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.
  • Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner