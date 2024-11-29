Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – 11/29/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (13-10-0) at STARS (13-8-0)
9 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor
Chase Bradley — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
- Wood, a forward, and Kylington, a defenseman, are being evaluated for injuries and did not make the trip, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
- Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba
Injured: Logan Stankoven (undisclosed)
Status report
- Stankoven, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
- Hintz will return after missing the game Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.
- Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday.
