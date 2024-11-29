Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – 11/29/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (13-10-0) at STARS (13-8-0)

9 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Ivan Ivan — Logan O’Connor

Chase Bradley — Parker Kelly — Chris Wagner

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Ross Colton (broken foot), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Wood, a forward, and Kylington, a defenseman, are being evaluated for injuries and did not make the trip, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Logan Stankoven (undisclosed)

Status report

Stankoven, a forward, will not play after being injured during a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Hintz will return after missing the game Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.

Petrovic was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday.

