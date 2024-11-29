Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Golden Knights – 11/29/24

by

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (18-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

  • The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a did in a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday 

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Cal Burke
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday.
  • Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
  • Olofsson, a forward, skated with the team Friday, but will miss his 20th straight game.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner