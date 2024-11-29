Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Golden Knights – 11/29/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a did in a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Cal Burke

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday.

Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Olofsson, a forward, skated with the team Friday, but will miss his 20th straight game.

