Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Bruins – 11/29/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (8-12-4) at BRUINS (11-10-3)

6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Graves

Injured: Owen Pickering (illness), Cody Glass (concussion)

Status report

Pickering, a defenseman, is questionable after missing a 5-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 21 saves in a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

