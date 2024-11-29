Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Bruins – 11/29/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (8-12-4) at BRUINS (11-10-3)
6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Graves
Injured: Owen Pickering (illness), Cody Glass (concussion)
Status report
- Pickering, a defenseman, is questionable after missing a 5-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 21 saves in a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders on Wednesday.
