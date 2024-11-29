Flyers Stifle Struggling Rangers in 3-1 Black Friday Win

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-3) defeated the New York Rangers (12-9-1) in their annual Black Friday matchup, 3-1. This marks the Rangers’ fifth loss in a row, while the Flyers are 10-5-2 in their last 17 games.

The Flyers came out buzzing for their home crowd, and they were rewarded with a goal under three and a half minutes into the opening frame. Bobby Brink notched his fourth tally of the season, assisted by fellow NHL sophomore Tyson Foerster.

Just over a minute later, Travis Konecny joined in on the fun. His 28th point of the season tied him for 12th in league scoring with stars Kyle Connor, Connor McDavid, Jesper Bratt, and Tim Stutzle. Captain Sean Couturier and Rasmus Ristolainen got the assists.

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for Vincent Trocheck points-wise, but he got on the board for the Rangers midway through the second period to make it a 2-1 game. The assists came from rising young forward Will Cuylle and defenseman Braden Schneider.

In the third period, both teams traded quality chances but neither could strike until under a minute remained. Unfortunately for the Rangers, it was the Flyers that extended their lead with an empty-net goal from Konecny. With 29 points, he tied himself with Mitch Marner for 11th in the league.

Between the pipes, both netminders were terrific. The Flyers’ Ivan Fedotov stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced, while fellow Russian Igor Shesterkin had 32 saves on 34 shots for the Rangers.

Both teams will be back in action on Nov. 30 for a back-to-back. The Flyers will visit the St. Louis Blues to continue their winning ways. The Rangers will have a home-ice matinee with the Montreal Canadiens to end their losing skid.