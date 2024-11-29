Bruins Leaning Into New Identity With Defensive Structure

It was a tough start to the season for the Boston Bruins. For a team that has a goal of winning the Stanley Cup, the performance on the ice was not up to their standards. They were playing like one of the worst teams in the league despite being on the bubble for a playoff spot. The writing was on the wall that the time was coming for Jim Montgomery and his dismissal. It finally came and it was for the best. The Bruins have turned a corner under interim head coach Joe Sacco. They are getting back to the fundamentals and are doing the basic things right. One of the biggest improvements under Sacco is their defensive structure.

Playing to Their Strengths

One thing that was lacking to start the season was the Bruins having an identity. More often than not they looked out of sync and players were unaware of where their linemates were going to be on the ice. From an offensive standpoint, they tried to play the finesse game and looked for the plays that weren’t there. At times it was tough and all you wanted to say was “shoot the puck”. Defensively, this team is an entirely different unit and is simplifying things.

The Bruins are not a team that’s built to win high-scoring games. Yes, they are coming off a game where they scored six goals, but that hasn’t happened a lot this season. What they are built for is stingy defense and being able to suppress the opposition. During the offseason, they focused on size and brought in bigger bodies. Every defenseman on the back end stands above six feet, making them a lanky group that’s also mobile.

Finally, the Bruins have honed in on what will make them a successful hockey team. Under Sacco, the Bruins have managed to be a team that suppresses the opposition very well and it’s been a breath of fresh air to see. At five-on-five, the Bruins have a Corsi for percentage of 54.35, making them one of the stronger teams in this span. They’ve heavily outshot the opposition, which has translated into a higher expected goals for differential. It’s a small sample size (four games), but the Bruins have surrendered 4.27 expected goals against during five-on-five play and 6.35 in all situations. Not only have they suppressed the quantity, but they have also limited the quality of chances.

Not Giving Up the Quality Chances

One of the more glaring things that the Bruins struggled with under Montgomery was limiting quality chances. During the 2023-24 season, the Bruins defensively got burned by the quality chances. They allowed teams to set up behind the net and find ways to the inner slot. Thankfully they got backstopped by good goaltending, but it was not a recipe for sustained success.

During their time under Montgomery in the 2024-25 season, opponents still found ways to get to the middle of the ice. Given their defensive structure, opponents found cracks in the armor and it would lead to goals. Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher scored his goal against the Bruins this way. Overall, the Bruins surrendered 186 high-danger shot attempts at five on five, with 92 finding their way on net.

Joe Sacco, Boston Bruins assistant coach (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Getting quality chances is hard to come by against this Bruins’ new-look structure. They clog the neutral zone and do not give much open ice. During five-on-five play, they have surrendered just 16 high-danger shot attempts and only eight have made their way on net. In all situations, only 23 attempts and 13 shots on goal. Again, it is only four games but what a night and day difference. Not only has this structure been better from a team aspect, but players are playing better because of it.

Players That Standout From This

On a bright note, only five players have a CF% under 50% for the Bruins in the Sacco era. When it comes to a defensive standpoint, players are playing better. One that stands out is defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Carlo is arguably the Bruins’ best shutdown defenseman. He is a stout defender and is always in position to make the right play. However, under Montgomery, he often looked lost and out of position. With this new structure, he is back to his shot suppression ways.

The Bruins are leading the shot attempts share and are heavily outshooting the opposition with Carlo on the ice. When it comes to suppressing the opposition, he is surrendering the fewest expected goals among defensemen (0.74) and only allowing two high-danger shot attempts. The forwards have also leaned into this structure and ones you may not be thinking about.

David Pastrnak has even leaned into this defensive structure. Among the forwards that have played in all four games, he has surrendered 0.93 expected goals against. Also, with him on the ice, the Bruins own the high-danger attempts 14-1 and with the team scoring two goals from the area. His Czech Mate Pavel Zacha has a high danger Corsi for percentage of 85.71.

The team has bought into this new system and it is great to see that the players are playing better because of it.

This Is What the Bruins Are Built For

The Bruins are built for this structure and style of player. It may not make for the most high-event hockey and offense the league loves to see, but this is their true strength and it’s something they’ve leaned into. The Sacco era has seen players improve their overall play and the team is now 3-1 because of it. It’s been a complete turnaround and you can’t ask for much more than that.