Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Capitals – 11/29/24

The New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)

Status report

  • The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • The Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

