Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Capitals – 11/29/24

The New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)
3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)
Status report
- The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday
Latest for THW:
- The NHL Playoff Bubble at Thanksgiving: What Stands Out?
- 6 Islanders Who Could Be In the 2025 World Junior Championships
- Bruins’ Strong Third Period Leads to 6-3 Victory Over Islanders
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Capitals Overcome Brayden Point Hat Trick to Take Down Lightning 5-4
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Lightning – 11/27/24
- Capitals’ Leon Muggli Talks Family, Progress & Growth in Swiss Interview