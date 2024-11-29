Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Capitals – 11/29/24

The New York Islanders take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (8-10-5) at CAPITALS (15-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (jaw)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-4 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

