Oilers Facing December Schedule Full of Important Games

Every team could say that every game is important, but the Edmonton Oilers have some key games in the final month of 2024. December is a big month in the NHL. It’s when the contenders usually start separating themselves from the pretenders. Coming off a five-day break, the Oilers should be well rested, some injuries should be healed, and they should be ready for a December schedule that features nine home games and four on the road.

Circle Dec. 7 on Your Calendar

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues on Hockey Night in Canada, marking the return of Dylan Holloway and possibly Philip Broberg. This game has been circled on many calendars since the Blues tendered a double offer sheet to Broberg and Holloway on August 13. Both players have played well for the Blues, with Holloway flexing some offensive muscle recently, scoring four points in his first two games under new head coach Jim Montgomery. Broberg, meanwhile, has been on the shelf with a lower-body injury since Nov. 2 and is slated to return close to the date when the Blues visit the Oilers.

Related: Oilers Have a Target On Their Back

The offer sheet was a low blow for new Oilers general manager Stan Bowman. He recovered nicely by picking up defenceman Ty Emberson and forward Vasily Podkolzin to replace Broberg and Holloway, but the stench of the first double offer sheet in NHL history still lingers, and fans have to assume there’s some incentive for the Oilers to make a statement against the Blues on this night. This game will be must-see TV.

Oilers Host Florida Panthers on Amazon Prime on Dec. 16

On Monday, Dec. 16, the Oilers host the Florida Panthers in a Stanley Cup Final rematch. The Panthers have played well this season and are close to the top in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. Even though they recently lost three in a row, their talented roster and experience will be ready to make a statement against the Oilers on Dec. 16.

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This game could be a litmus test to see where the Oilers are in terms of being a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. They have been inconsistent over the first 20 games, and roster changes will be made on or before the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, but this game might show Bowman exactly what changes need to be made before the New Year.

Oilers Have Five Pacific Division Games in December

While the Blues and Panthers games will be worth watching, the five games the Oilers play against Pacific Division rivals next month matter more. Edmonton plays the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3 and 14, the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 21 before back-to-back games in Southern California on Dec. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings and Dec. 29 against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers need to take at least three of the five games against these opponents to remain within striking distance of the division lead. When 2024 comes to a close, the Oilers have played 38 games, almost half their schedule. Last season, they were on a roll, finishing up an eight-game winning streak in December, and later in the month, they started a 16-game winning streak that set them up for the playoffs.

Related: Revisiting the Oilers’ Incredible Thanksgiving Turnaround of 2023

Will history repeat itself? Possibly. The Oilers have historically been a better team in the second half, and barring injuries, there’s no reason why they couldn’t start putting together significant winning streaks next month.