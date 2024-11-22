Oilers GM Says Player Agents Calling Unsolicited to Talk Trades

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman recently shared a revealing insight during an appearance on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer. Bowman disclosed that several player agents have approached him unsolicited, expressing their clients’ desire to play in Edmonton.

Are Players Telling Their Agents to Call the Oilers?

Bowman revealed in a conversation with the Oilers host:

“This is something I haven’t talked a lot about, but I’ve had several agents call me and tell me that their players want to come to Edmonton. Agents I’ve talked to say we have to give our list of the few places we can play, and Edmonton is on that list now. They want to come here.”

Bowman noted this shift might not have been the case in the past, — and perhaps a few players are thinking twice considering the lackluster start to the Oilers’ 2024-25 season — but it’s clear now that the Oilers are a destination team. Bowman believes this perception not only reflects well on the organization but also gives Edmonton an edge as the trade deadline approaches.

“Word is out—this is a great place to be,” Bowman added.

A Strategic Trade Advantage Suggesting the Oilers Move Slowly?

Bowman’s comments could prove crucial as teams prepare for the NHL Trade Deadline. Players with no-move or no-trade clauses often dictate their destinations, but many of those players aren’t on the market right now. Only a handful of teams, if any, know that they aren’t bound for the playoffs. In other words, the market to buy is much smaller than it will be in a few months, even a few weeks.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers are rumored to be exploring options on defense, but only a handful of names are out there in the rumor mill. Many of them don’t have trade conditions, so the Oilers are competing with every other NHL club that also wants to upgrade their blue line. However, as the season rolls along, teams will try to sell players with trade clauses. That will benefit the Oilers if what Bowman says is still true.

Bowman may find himself in a unique position if pending unrestricted free agents or players with contracts on struggling teams actively push for a move to Edmonton.

The Oilers Will Ultimately Be In a Prime Position

With the organization’s recent playoff success and a roster led by superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it’s easy to see why players view Edmonton as a top contender. And, despite the rocky first 20 games, most insiders and analysts believe the Oilers will figure things out. They’ll need to make upgrades, but that’s where these strategic trades play a role.

Bowman emphasized that players value winning above all else. While financial considerations matter, “at the end of the day, when they look at their career, they want to be part of a winning team.” Bowman will try to leverage that as the deadline nears.

The question is how long can the Oilers hold off? If Bowman feels the need to act now, he’s limiting his options if more sellers start to emerge. Acting too early could be a mistake. That said, waiting might be an issue if the Oilers really start to struggle.