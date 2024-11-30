Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Golden Knights – 11/30/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each played Friday.

Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights likely will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Cal Burke

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

