Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 11/30/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-12-5) at WILD (15-4-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

  • Annunen could back up Saros after he was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday along with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — — Matt Boldy
Devin Shore — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Ben Jones — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

