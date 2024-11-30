Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 11/30/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-12-5) at WILD (15-4-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Annunen could back up Saros after he was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday along with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno — Joel Eriksson Ek — — Matt Boldy

Devin Shore — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Ben Jones — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

