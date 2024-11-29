Lightning Beat Predators Yet Again in OT to Sweep Season Series

Talk about a strong case of deja vu. The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-8-2, 26 points) beat the Nashville Predators (7-12-5, 19 points) in overtime on the road, 3-2. They swept the season series.

If this sounds familiar to any fans who watched both matchups this season, it’s because the Lightning also won 3-2 in overtime in the game in Tampa back on Oct. 28.

Lightning Beat Former Captain Once Again

The Predators opened the scoring on a goal by defenseman Roman Josi, assisted by former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. They scored 1:23 into the game, and it would remain 1-0 for the rest of the first period. Mark that one the former captain assisting his current captain.

Anthony Cirelli tied it up 1-1 on a peculiar shorthanded goal. He botched Luke Glendening’s pass and caused the puck to bounce into the air. However, he was able to bat it mid-air and knock it past Predators goalie Juuse Saros.

Brandon Hagel then tipped it in to give the Lightning their first lead of the day, 2-1. However, the Predators didn’t let the Lightning have full control of the period. Josi scored his second goal to tie it back up 2-2. The third period would go scoreless, meaning this game would require overtime to decide a winner.

A minute into overtime with the Lightning on the power play, Brayden Point won it on a backhanded shot assisted by Nikita Kucherov. This was the only power-play goal scored by either team in the game.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson had a desperately needed strong game between the pipes, saving 29-of-31 (.935 save percentage). Saros saved 25-of-28 (.893 save percentage).

The Lightning are back at home on Saturday night to host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the Predators are also back in action Saturday when they head to St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. EST.

Three Stars of the Game: