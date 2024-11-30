Wild Acquire David Jiricek From Blue Jackets for Hunt, Draft Picks

The Minnesota Wild have acquired defensive prospect David Jiricek and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt and a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2026 third-round draft pick, and a fourth-round draft pick.

Daemon Hunt is player back…picks are a first, second and a fourth https://t.co/XdWSbZNA6V — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2024

After being healthy scratched and sent to the American Hockey League (AHL), the reports that former sixth overall pick Jiricek would be traded picked up. As just a 20-year-old defenseman, there is a lot of promise in Jiricek’s future, and he will have a chance to thrive on a defensive core alongside Brock Faber, who will make great for a great duo on the right side of their defensive group.

Wild Adding Jiricek Makes Defense Group Excellent

There is little doubt that Jiricek will become a high-end top-four defenseman, and given the fact that he is a right-shot, that makes him even more valuable.

The Wild have had a strong defensive group for a number of years, and with players like Matt Dumba and others moving along, there has been some turnover, but they always seem to find the right piece to fit in. Jiricek has 53 games of NHL experience, collecting a goal and 11 points in that time.

The offensive play isn’t the most important aspect of Jiricek’s game, though. He has a big body, can play with some physicality, and has great defensive tendencies. The Wild will likely insert him into the NHL lineup right away, rather than having him play in the AHL.

The Blue Jackets opting to deal the player has to do with the fact that while he has done excellent in the 88 AHL games he has played, there is a log jam on the right side of the defense group, including the impacts from claiming Dante Fabbro off of waivers and acquiring Jordan Harris in the Patrik Laine trade.

Blue Jackets Get Strong Haul of Future Assets

Hunt is a good defensive prospect who is 22 years old, and was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 13 NHL games and earned one assist. In the AHL, Hunt has been a strong player, scoring 44 points in his 119 games.

The highlight of the trade is the draft picks coming back for Columbus. Acquiring a 2025 first-round draft pick from Minnesota was always going to be an important asset for them. As the Blue Jackets continue to rebuild their roster, acquiring a second draft pick in the first round this year was needed.

On top of that, having a second, third, and fourth-round pick will help add to their depth in the draft in future years.

While it wasn’t a long wait for the trade to come down in hindsight, it felt like an eternity. The deal is done, and this kind of deal isn’t looming over the team anymore.

There is a strong case for both teams to have won the trade. The Wild help themselves now and with the regular season success they have been having, they are in a great spot. The Blue Jackets help their future, and move a player they have been actively looking to move.