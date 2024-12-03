Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Hurricanes – 12/3/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (11-13-1) at HURRICANES (16-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Brandon Tanev
Yanni Gourde — Matty Beniers — Jaden Schwartz
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stevens — Ryan Winterton

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Vince Dunn– Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Ryker Evans (hand)

Status report

  • Evans, a defenseman who blocked a shot with his hand in a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, will miss his first game of the season.
  • Stephenson returns after missing one game with an illness.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson — Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas
Andre Svechnikov– Jack Drury — Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

  • Kochetkov is expected to start and return after missing four games with a concussion.

