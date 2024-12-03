Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Bruins – 12/3/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko

Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Justin Holl, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Jeff Petry (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings placed Kane, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23 on Tuesday.

With Petry, a defenseman, questionable, Detroit recalled Lagesson, also a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Husso will start for the first time since Nov. 9, with Cossa as the backup after he was recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday with Talbot and Lyon each injured.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins are expected to use the same skaters from a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

