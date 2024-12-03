Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Bruins – 12/3/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (10-11-3) at BRUINS (12-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Joe Veleno — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Justin Holl, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Jeff Petry (lower body)

Status report

  • The Red Wings placed Kane, a forward, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23 on Tuesday.
  • With Petry, a defenseman, questionable, Detroit recalled Lagesson, also a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.
  • Husso will start for the first time since Nov. 9, with Cossa as the backup after he was recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday with Talbot and Lyon each injured.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • The Bruins are expected to use the same skaters from a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

