Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Red Wings – 12/01/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

12:30 pm ET; FDSNDT, SNP, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Max Sasson

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Kane could return as soon as Tuesday, but Lyon will not make Detroit’s next road trip.

