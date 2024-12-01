Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Red Wings – 12/01/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (12-7-3) at RED WINGS (10-11-2)
12:30 pm ET; FDSNDT, SNP, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Max Sasson
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Latest for THW:
- Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Stars of November
- NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Canucks
- Revisiting the Canucks’ 2022 Draft Class
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Albert Johansson
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
- Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Kane could return as soon as Tuesday, but Lyon will not make Detroit’s next road trip.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Canucks
- Devils Ride Power Play to 5-4 Win Over the Red Wings
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Red Wings – 11/29/24