Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Red Wings – 12/01/24

by

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (12-7-3) at RED WINGS (10-11-2)

12:30 pm ET; FDSNDT, SNP, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Max Sasson
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno — Marco Kasper — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

  • Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Kane could return as soon as Tuesday, but Lyon will not make Detroit’s next road trip.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner