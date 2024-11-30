NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers are both teams reportedly looking into Joel Quenneville as an option for a coaching job. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a handful of injury updates headed into Saturday’s game where Auston Matthews will return. The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for a center, and are the Vancouver Canucks ready to trade Nils Hoglander?

Rangers and Red Wings Looking into Quenneville?

According to Marco D’Amico, “You can officially add the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings to the list of teams that are looking into Joel Quenneville…” He linked to an article on RG.org that adds, “After more than two years away from the game, Quenneville’s potential return has become a topic of heated discussion, with sources linking him to two storied Original 6 franchises: the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers.”

For the Red Wings, looking at a coaching change shouldn’t come as a surprise. Derek Lalonde has been on the hot seat for much of the season. The Rangers, meanwhile, have struggled, but thoughts of replacing head coach Peter Laviolette is intriguing. The article notes: “Following a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, questions about Laviolette’s future have intensified, particularly with a crucial game against the Montreal Canadiens looming.”

Peter Laviolette, head coach of the New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Laviolette doesn’t have long there,” a trusted NHL source told RG. “I’m hearing Quenneville could be the guy there if that’s the route [GM Chris Drury] goes.”

Interest in Nils Hoglander Intensifying?

According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, 23-year-old forward Nils Hoglander is drawing trade interest from several teams. Specifically, Weekes mentions the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. This report came just minutes before the Canucks took on and beat the Buffalo Sabres, with Hoglander playing a career-low of just over six minutes in the game.

He is clearly on the outs with head coach Rick Tocchet and some believe this is the Andrei Kuzmenko situation all over again. A trade might be the only way to rectify the situation, even though Rick Dhaliwal had reported just hours before that game that both sides wanted to work out their issues.

Flyers Seeking a Center?

Like many teams who want to upgrade their center ice depth, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly in the market center, reports Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. He named Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild), Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres), Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators), and Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) as options.

Kurz believes the priority is finding someone who will mesh well with Matvei Michkov. He writes:

The young rookie seems to be getting more comfortable with every passing game, but there have already been several instances in which Michkov has deftly set up teammates for scoring chances they don’t end up capitalizing on. If the Flyers want to speed up Michkov’s development as much as they can, finding him a skilled center to play with is vital. source – ‘Five centers the Philadelphia Flyers could target in a trade this season’ – Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 11/27/2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a mix of updates on the injury front ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The good news: both Matthew Knies and captain Auston Matthews are returning to the lineup, providing a significant boost to the team’s offense. On the downside, Bobby McMann will be sidelined due to a lower-body injury he sustained earlier this week.

David Alter reports that Nick Robertson, who usually takes part in optional morning skates, did not on Saturday morning. He added, “Alex Nylander is also not taking part. As Matthews and Knies get ready to be activated the #Leafs have to make room on the 23-man roster. Stay tuned.”