Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 11/30/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz

Alex Steeves — Connor Dewar — Nikita Grebenkin

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, Alex Nylander

Injured: David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

Matthews and Knies were full participants in practice Friday and are likely to return to the lineup. Matthews has missed the past nine games, Knies has missed the past two.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix



Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Conor Sheary

Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)

Status report

Cirelli and Kucherov left a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, but each returned and is expected to play.

The Lightning recalled Sheary, a forward, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins.

