Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Lightning – 11/30/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (13-7-2) at LIGHTNING (12-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Fraser Minten — Steven Lorentz
Alex Steeves — Connor Dewar — Nikita Grebenkin
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa, Alex Nylander
Injured: David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Bobby McMann (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Status report
- Matthews and Knies were full participants in practice Friday and are likely to return to the lineup. Matthews has missed the past nine games, Knies has missed the past two.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs, Tavares Consider Clever Deal to Combat Cap Issue
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, McMann, Knies
- Maple Leafs Have Made Their Success at US Thanksgiving Count in Recent Seasons
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Conor Sheary
Injured: Nick Paul (lower body), Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed)
Status report
- Cirelli and Kucherov left a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Friday, but each returned and is expected to play.
- The Lightning recalled Sheary, a forward, from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins.
Latest for THW: