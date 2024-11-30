Chicago Blackhawks’ 3 Stars of November

The Chicago Blackhawks are officially two months into their 2024-25 season. From their 12 games in November, Chicago’s record was 5-6-1. This is better than their 3-7-1 standings from October, so there’s been some improvement. Unfortunately, the team’s overall record of 3-13-2 (18 points) is still last in the league, and they have yet to string together three wins in a row. Baby steps for these rebuilding Blackhawks, as they try to find their way. Let’s look at who stood out the most this month by naming our three stars of November.

No. 3 Star: Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

I almost went with Connor Bedard here. He only scored one goal this month, but he contributed seven assists (six of them primary) for the most points (eight) of the month. Regardless of his goal-scoring drought, the youngster is still making an impact.

But instead, I’d like to give kudos to Tyler Bertuzzi. After scoring three goals in October (but only one of them during five-on-five play) Bertuzzi contributed two goals and five assists (all of them primary) for seven points in November. He tallied a five-on-five goal, a power play goal, three five-on-five helpers and two power play helpers. Obviously, this is a much more well-rounded effort than his first month as a Blackhawk.

Tyler Bertuzzi is making a bigger impact in his second month with the Chicago Blackhawks than he did in the first month. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bertuzzi has been a staple on the second line and the first power play unit for the Blackhawks, and he finally seems to be getting into a groove. Altogether, his five goals and 10 points is currently good for fourth on the team.

No. 2 Star: Forward Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato was the No. 1 Star in October, and he earns my No. 2 Star in November. This guy just doesn’t stop. He plays the game the right way, always giving 100% effort, digging hard for loose pucks and shooting whenever he has the chance. His 53 shots on goal is currently second on the team behind Bedard (61 shots). But more importantly, the 25-year-old contributed four goals and three assists in November. Add that to six goals and one helper in October, and Donato currently leads the team in goals (10) and is second place to Bedard in points (14).

Not surprisingly, head coach Luke Richardson has rewarded Donato for his strong play, promoting him to second line center and the top power play unit. In the most recent tilt against the Minnesota Wild (Nov. 29), Donato registered three shots on goal and scored on two of them. Here’s his first goal of the game.

In typical Donato fashion he makes the extra effort to corral the puck and get it on net for the goal. By the way, this tally was assisted by Bertuzzi.

If the feisty forward can keep this up, he just might find himself named as a star three months in a row!

No. 1 Star: Goaltender Petr Mrazek

Mrazek made an uncharacteristic flub against the Wild to allow a goal. But for the most part, he’s put together an excellent showing in net all season long, especially in November. Out of eight games played, Mrazek boasted a record of 4-3-1, with a .927 save percentage and a 2.24 goals against average. Each and every night, the 32-year-old has made the saves needed to keep his team in the game.

Besides his heroics in the crease, Mrazek is doing what he can to motivate and encourage his teammates. Coach Richardson recently expressed Mrazek’s impact on the rest of the team.

He’s been our First Star all year. Our goaltending, in general, has been great, but Petr’s the leader there. He’s so competitive. He doesn’t just play the game, and focus on himself, and be quiet. He’s talking to the defense all the time, ironing things out, and pushing them along. If we can find a little bit of offense to help support the great goaltending, we can really make some strides. (from ‘Blackhawks Game Day Preview: Petr Mrazek looks for some support versus Stars’, CHGO Blackhawks – 11/27/2024)

We found out on Friday (11/29) that offseason goaltending addition Laurent Brossoit (who has yet to play for the Blackhawks) had a follow-up arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He’s expected to be out at least another six weeks. This means the Blackhawks will continue to lean of Mrazek’s solid play in net.

The Blackhawks now head into December where they’ll have a very busy schedule of 15 games, culminating in the Winter Classic on Dec 31st against the St. Louis Blues. Can the Blackhawks put together a better record in December? Who will win the 3 Star honors to close out the year?