Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, McMann, Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to split their Florida road trip by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight (Nov. 30). Auston Matthews is back in the lineup for his first game since Nov. 3. Toronto’s top players – Mitch Marner and William Nylander – have shone, with Matthews rehabbing. Can the team’s captain find the scoresheet tonight?

The Maple Leafs’ special teams need to improve. They couldn’t get the job done against the Florida Panthers earlier in the week. They’ll need to do better tonight if the team is to leave the Sunshine State on a happy note.

Item One: Matthews Is Returning Tonight

The Maple Leafs will receive a significant boost as Auston Matthews returns to action Saturday against Tampa Bay. Sidelined since Nov. 3 with an upper-body injury, Matthews confirmed his return following practice Friday, where he skated between Matthew Knies and William Nylander on the top line and slotted into the first power-play unit.

In 13 games this season, Matthews has put up 11 points (five goals, six assists), providing the Maple Leafs crucial offensive firepower. “In my mind, I’m back and excited to play tomorrow,” said the three-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner. His return is critical as the Maple Leafs aim to strengthen their Atlantic Division standing after a mixed Florida road trip.

With Matthews back in the lineup, will Toronto find the consistency needed to dominate divisional opponents and solidify its status as a contender?

Bobby McMann is expected to miss at least a few games due to a lower-body injury sustained in Wednesday’s (Nov. 27) loss to the Panthers. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed McMann’s day-to-day status, ruling him out for Saturday’s matchup against Tampa Bay and likely Monday’s (Dec. 2) game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

McMann has been a steady depth contributor this season, scoring six goals and seven points in 21 games. His absence pressures the Maple Leafs’ stars and depth forwards to fill the void as the team navigates a grueling schedule. However, the anticipated return of Auston Matthews on Saturday and the potential return of Matthew Knies provide a timely lift to Toronto’s lineup.

Can the Maple Leafs’ depth players step up to offset the loss of McMann’s energy and two-way play in these crucial games?

Item Three: Matthew Knies Looks as If He’s Returning

Knies (who’s been out with an upper-body injury) should return to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Lightning if practice is any indication. As noted, the 22-year-old forward participated in yesterday’s practice, skating on the top line alongside Matthews and Nylander and taking a spot on the first power-play unit.

Knies has been a critical contributor for the Maple Leafs this season, with eight goals and 12 points in 20 games. His combination of physicality and courage makes him a valuable asset, especially as his game grows. With the potential to be a 25- or even 30-goal scorer, his return would inject much-needed energy and skill into the lineup.

Will Knies’ presence give the Maple Leafs the edge they need to take down a strong Tampa Bay team, or will his status remain in the air as game time approaches?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Even with the Panthers loss earlier in the week, the Maple Leafs have grabbed points in nine of their last 11 games (8-2-1). The team is steadily building momentum, aiming for a stronger foothold in the competitive Atlantic Division. A rebound in special teams would play a key role tonight. If the team can get its power play clicking and the penalty kill shuts down the Lightning’s dangerous offense, there’s every reason to believe they will skate home with a win.

For Maple Leafs fans, the big question is Auston Matthews. With him back in the lineup and the team showing signs of balance, could this victory be a turning point in his play this season and the team’s pursuit of divisional dominance?