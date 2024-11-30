Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 11/30/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-8-4) at PENGUINS (9-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNW, CITY

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body), Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

Kirkland, a forward, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. There was no update after the game.

Vladar likely will start after Wolf made 29 saves Friday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion), Owen Pickering (illness)

Status report

Pickering, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness.

Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry made 31 saves in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday.

