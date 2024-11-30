Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 11/30/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (12-8-4) at PENGUINS (9-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNW, CITY

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body), Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

  • Kirkland, a forward, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. There was no update after the game.
  • Vladar likely will start after Wolf made 29 saves Friday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion), Owen Pickering (illness)

Status report

  • Pickering, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness.
  • Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry made 31 saves in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday.

