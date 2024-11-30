Projected Lineups for Flames vs Penguins – 11/30/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (12-8-4) at PENGUINS (9-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNW, CITY
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body), Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
- Kirkland, a forward, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. There was no update after the game.
- Vladar likely will start after Wolf made 29 saves Friday.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier — Blake Lizotte — Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto — Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Cody Glass (concussion), Owen Pickering (illness)
Status report
- Pickering, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness.
- Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry made 31 saves in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday.
