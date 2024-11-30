Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Flyers – 11/30/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (11-10-3) at BLUES (11-12-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Friday. … Kolosov could start after Fedotov made 22 saves Friday.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Alexandre Texier

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Pavel Buchnevich (lower body)

Status report

Broberg was activated off injured reserve Friday and will return after missing 12 games with a right knee injury. Defenseman Corey Schueneman was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Buchnevich briefly skated during an optional skate Saturday but will not play.

Leddy, a defenseman, practiced in full Friday and skated again Saturday but will miss his 21st straight game.

Suter had a maintenance day Friday but will play.

Mathieu Joseph will replace Walker, a forward.

With Broberg returning, Scott Perunovich, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

