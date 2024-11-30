Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Flyers – 11/30/24

The St. Louis Blues face the Philadelphia Flyers at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (11-10-3) at BLUES (11-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Friday. … Kolosov could start after Fedotov made 22 saves Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Goalie Prospect Yegor Zavragin Raising His Stock in the KHL
- Flyers Stifle Struggling Rangers in 3-1 Black Friday Win
- Flyers Must Match Aggressiveness of Ed Snider Era
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Alexandre Texier
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Nathan Walker, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Pavel Buchnevich (lower body)
Status report
- Broberg was activated off injured reserve Friday and will return after missing 12 games with a right knee injury. Defenseman Corey Schueneman was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.
- Buchnevich briefly skated during an optional skate Saturday but will not play.
- Leddy, a defenseman, practiced in full Friday and skated again Saturday but will miss his 21st straight game.
- Suter had a maintenance day Friday but will play.
- Mathieu Joseph will replace Walker, a forward.
- With Broberg returning, Scott Perunovich, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.
Latest for THW: