Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Kings – 11/30/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (10-11-1) at KINGS (13–8-3)

7 p.m. ET; KCAL, SN1, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report

  • The Senators are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Alex Turcotte — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich
Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Trevor Moore (undisclosed), Akil Thomas (undisclosed), Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • Moore’s status is unknown after the forward did not play in a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
  • Thomas, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

