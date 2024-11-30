Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Islanders – 11/30/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (11-10-2) at ISLANDERS (8-10-6)
7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Peyton Krebs
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Tyson Kozak
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Status report
- Neither team skated Saturday after each played Friday; the Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks and the Islanders lost 5-4 in overtime at the Washington Capitals.
- Lafferty, a forward, is not expected to play Saturday after being injured in the first period Friday.
- Kozak, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Isaiah George — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
- Pageau, a center, is day to day; he took warmups Friday but did not play after missing the final 6:31 in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.
- Mayfield didn’t play the final 8:00 Friday after taking a puck to the face.
