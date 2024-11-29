Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sabres – 11/29/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (11-7-3) at SABRES (11-10-1)

3 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Status report

  • The Canucks did not practice Thursday after playing back-to-back games on Tuesday (2-0 win at the Boston Bruins) and Wednesday (5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Peyton Krebs
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

  • The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from their 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

