Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sabres – 11/29/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (11-7-3) at SABRES (11-10-1)

3 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Max Sasson

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks did not practice Thursday after playing back-to-back games on Tuesday (2-0 win at the Boston Bruins) and Wednesday (5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Peyton Krebs

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from their 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

