Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sabres – 11/29/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (11-7-3) at SABRES (11-10-1)
3 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Aatu Raty — Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Erik Brannstrom — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Max Sasson
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Vincent Desharnais (lower body)
Status report
- The Canucks did not practice Thursday after playing back-to-back games on Tuesday (2-0 win at the Boston Bruins) and Wednesday (5-4 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins).
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Peyton Krebs
Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
- The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes from their 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
