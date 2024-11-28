Sabres Trade Target: Marcus Pettersson

The Buffalo Sabres have recently shown increased activity in the trade market. In his “32 Thoughts” article a couple of weeks ago, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams has been “active” in seeking to enhance the roster. This sentiment has been echoed by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who spoke directly with Adams, confirming the team’s efforts to make strategic additions.

Penguins Position

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently hold a record of 7-12-4, totaling 18 points and sitting five points behind a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, the team is not performing at a high level, and with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin aging, there is an urgent need to turn things around. In a recent press conference, general manager Kyle Dubas indicated that everyone except Crosby is available for trade. However, Malkin has expressed his desire to remain a Penguin, even in the midst of a potential rebuild. It’s likely that both he and Crosby will finish their careers in Pittsburgh, solidifying their legacies with the franchise.

With a prospect pool that isn’t particularly strong, the team is focused on adding younger players to its system, as well as integrating NHL-ready talent. However, retooling the roster will be a challenging endeavor given its current construction. Dubas has already initiated this process by making a few small trades. The first was a “one-for-one” deal that sent Brayden Yager to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Rutger McGroarty. The second trade occurred two weeks ago, when Dubas dealt Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2027. The final deal happened Nov. 25. The Penguins acquired Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick. These moves reflect the team’s commitment to building for the future while navigating the complexities of the present roster.

One name mentioned in trade rumors lately is 28-year-old defenseman, Marcus Pettersson. He is playing the best hockey of his career, making him an attractive trade asset for the Penguins, especially as they look to move him to a team in need of a top-four defenseman, such as the Sabres. The Sabres have the young players and prospects that the Penguins are seeking. They could approach Buffalo and request a player like 25-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju, or they might consider targeting depth forward Peyton Krebs, and potentially asking for an additional prospect or draft pick in return. Trading Pettersson could provide the Penguins with a significant opportunity to kickstart a retooling of their current roster.

Sabres Position

You might wonder why Buffalo would need another left-handed shot defenseman when they already have three on the roster. It may seem unconventional, but adding a player like Pettersson could significantly enhance their defensive game. Currently, he spends most of his ice time alongside Erik Karlsson, who is known for his defensive struggles. In contrast, pairing Pettersson with a player like Owen Power or Rasmus Dahlin would be a considerable upgrade. A top-four of Dahlin, Bowen Byram, Power and Pettersson would be exciting for the Sabres. Moreover, with Mattias Samuelsson’s ongoing health issues, this move becomes even more sensible. Given the team’s current situation, relying on Connor Clifton as a top-four defenseman isn’t ideal. While Clifton has been a solid player for Buffalo, the front office should recognize that the current state of the blue line is not satisfactory and needs improvement.

Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When it comes to the assets the Sabres can offer in a trade for Pettersson, they have a strong pool to choose from. In addition to players like Jokiharju and Krebs, they can consider options such as Noah Ostlund, Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich, Jack Quinn or Ryan Johnson. Given the current state of the roster, the Sabres don’t have the luxury of waiting for prospects to develop over the next two seasons. Moreover, there isn’t much room on the NHL roster for many of the young players in the Sabres’ system to grow and make an impact. Trading for an established player like Pettersson could provide immediate benefits, helping the team strengthen its defense while maximizing the potential of its current lineup.

What Can a Trade Proposal Look Like?

A trade like this would benefit both teams in their respective pursuits. For the Penguins, acquiring young talent is essential to support stars like Crosby and Malkin as they make one final push for success. Meanwhile, the Sabres would gain a proven top-four defenseman to enhance their lineup, solidifying their defensive core and contributing to their growth as a competitive team. This strategic move could set both franchises on a positive trajectory toward their goals.

Sabres Acquire

Marcus Pettersson

2026 third-round pick

Penguins Acquire

Peyton Krebs

Henri Jokijarhu

2025 fifth-round pick

This proposed trade presents a win-win scenario for both the Sabres and the Penguins. For the Sabres, acquiring Pettersson bolsters their defensive unit, providing a valuable addition to an already impressive top four. His experience and skill set will enhance their chances for a successful season as they continue to develop into a competitive team. On the other hand, the Penguins benefit from bringing in Krebs, a talented forward who has the potential to thrive with more ice time in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Jokiharju is an established young defenseman who could benefit from a fresh start somewhere else. This trade not only addresses immediate needs for both teams but also sets them up for sustained success in the coming seasons.