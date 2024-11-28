Canucks News & Rumors: Hronek, Demko, Miller & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Filip Hronek has suffered an injury and could be out for some time. Thatcher Demko is nearing his return and general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin comments on J.T. Miller’s leave.

Hronek Injured

The Canucks blue line is in trouble, and the club will likely have to make a trade sooner than later. At the end of the Nov. 27 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hronek ate a hit that sent him into the boards and looked hurt. On Nov. 28, Irfaan Gaffar reported he is out for a while with an upper-body injury.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The organization was going to eventually make a trade to improve their blue line prior to Hronek’s injury, but with him out for some time, they’ll need the help. Without the Czech defenceman, the Canucks have Tyler Myers, Vincent Desharnais and Noah Juulsen on the right side of their blue, which is scary but not for the opposition.

The Canucks have shown interest in Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson, who plays on the left, but Carson Soucy has the ability to slide to the right. Otherwise, the club could look at players like Ivan Provorov, who would be a rental but a welcomed one. Provovrov can play on both sides of the ice as well.

Demko Could Return During Road Trip

Canucks GM Allvin said Demko is inching closer to returning to the lineup. The GM said the goalie’s recovery since training camp has been better than expected, and he is getting close to being a game-time decision.

Despite Demko’s potential return, Kevin Lankinen will still start for the club. The Canucks will likely split starts between the two goalies as the season continues and as Demko warms up. Lankinen has a 10-3-2 record this season and has helped the Canucks stay afloat with all of the injuries the club has dealt with.

“He’s playing very well,” Tocchet said. “He’s been great for us so he’s going to continue to play for us.”

“He’s not going to sit on the bench, I’m nuts if I sit him on the bench. He’s been terrific.”

Allvin on Miller

Last week, the Canucks announced Miller will be away from the team for an undisclosed amount of time. Allvin commented on the forward’s leave on Nov. 26.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game-winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“First and foremost, I’m very proud of J.T. seeking help,” Allvin said. “I don’t know if he said it, but I believe that he’s going to be a better person, better teammate and better hockey player when he returns. And we sure miss him; he’s such an impactful hockey player. I think we have and the league has all the right support to help him.”

Allvin’s comment clarifies Miller’s situation, as he is absent to seek help for himself. The Canucks are 2-2 without the forward, and Tocchet commented on how important he is to the team.

“Listen, I miss the guy,” Tocchet said. “But obviously there are things that are more important than hockey. He’s a huge part of our team, and when a guy like that is not there, you notice.”

Hughes Closing on Franchise Record

Quinn Hughes will continue to break Canucks’ defence records as his career with the club continues. He set the record for the most points in a single season by a blueliner for the club in 2021-22 with 68 points and then surpassed it twice by posting 76 in 2022-23 and 92 in 2023-24. Along with his 92 points in 2023-24, he became the first Canuck to win the Norris Trophy.

The captain is now closing in on another franchise record, the most assists by a defenceman. Alex Edler leads the franchise with 310, which he reached through 925 games with the club. Hughes currently has 308 assists through 386 games and is closing in on the assist record. Meanwhile, he is closing in on Edler’s 409-point record as well. Hughes has 356 points, and there is a strong chance he will break the record this season.

Hughes has solidified himself as the greatest defenceman in franchise history in such a short period of time. His level of play shows just how hard it has been for the organization to find an elite-level defenceman.