Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Hurricanes – 11/29/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (13-9-1) at HURRICANES (16-5-1)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: None
Status report
- Lundell did not play in a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face Monday but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “I would think that he plays in the next game.”
Latest for THW:
- 5 Takeaways From Panthers’ 5-1 Win Over Maple Leafs
- Maple Leafs Lose McMann in 5-1 Loss to Panthers
- Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 11/27/24
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Status report
- Smith, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Hurricanes’ Necas Should Be in the Running for 2024-25 NHL Awards
- Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 11/27/24
- Carolina Hurricanes Jersey History