Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Hurricanes – 11/29/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (13-9-1) at HURRICANES (16-5-1)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: None

Status report

Lundell did not play in a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face Monday but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “I would think that he plays in the next game.”

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report

Smith, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

