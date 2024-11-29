Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blue Jackets – 11/29/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (12-7-4) at BLUE JACKETS (9-9-3)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)
Status report
- Sillinger, who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, will play, coach Dean Evason said on Thursday. Chinakhov, a forward, is questionable.
