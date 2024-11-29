Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Blue Jackets – 11/29/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNW, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)

Status report

Sillinger, who missed a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, will play, coach Dean Evason said on Thursday. Chinakhov, a forward, is questionable.

