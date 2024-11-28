Hurricanes’ Necas Should Be in the Running for 2024-25 NHL Awards

What else is there to say about Martin Necas that local media haven’t already said in Raleigh? The 25-year-old Czech forward is having an otherworldly start to his career and seems to be showing no signs of slowing down. After his 13-game point streak was snapped on Nov. 20 in Philadelphia even with the team winning 4-1, he is on another four-game point streak. On Nov. 27, he had a multi-point game (a goal and an assist), which is nothing new as it was his 12th game doing so in the first 22 games of the 2024-25 season. There is no one closer, not even players such as Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon. Necas is currently on pace for 138 points with 45 being goals. He currently sits at 12 goals and 37 points in 22 games. He leads the Carolina Hurricanes in all points-based categories. Furthermore, he currently leads the entire NHL in points with said 37 points, two ahead of Colorado Avalanche’s MacKinnon and Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov (35).

His stock has been on the rise since the start of the season and everyone who covers the league is taking notice him. That being said, it’s time to have some strong conversations about him winning some hardware or at least being a finalist.

Buy In on Necas Stock

After a tumultuous summer where it was not clear if he would stay in Carolina, Necas signed a two-year deal to stay for $6.5 million per season and it’s a move that so far has more than paid off for him and the team. In the best start of his career, Necas has five power-play goals and four game-winning goals, his last one of both coming in the 6-4 comeback win over the Dallas Stars on Nov. 25. He seems to be a confidence in his game that hasn’t been seen before. It stems back to when he helped lead Czechia to win the 2024 IIHF World Championships that were held in his home country. That was followed up by the extension in Carolina, and it seemed that he had a lot to prove especially considering he got a significant raise from $3 million a season.

The way he is playing right now is the next level the team was hoping to see during the 2023-24 season which was unfortunately a down season that saw him record only 53 points. That’s significantly fewer than the 71 points he had the season before to lead the Hurricanes. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has made it harder for people to keep him out of award conversations, especially the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy.



Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As of right now, he does lead the league in points with 37 and if the season ended today, he would win the Art Ross. But will he? If he keeps playing the way he is and gets remotely in the ballpark of his pace total of 138, he has an excellent chance to win it. Even if he takes a slight step back and finishes in the middle 120s or high 110s, he should be right in the conversation.

The last time a Czechian-born player was either outright leading or tied for the points lead was Jakub Voracek on March 25, 2015. That is some lofty company to be in. Furthermore, the last Hurricanes player to be tied or outright lead the league in points was now-current Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. That was when Brind’Amour was tied with Marian Hossa on Nov. 18, 2006, with 31. Over 18 years and 10 days later, we have another Hurricanes player leading the league in points.

When it comes to the Hart, it’s given to the player who was the most valuable for his team that season. There is no reason why Necas can not be considered for the Hart when he’s been night in and night out the Hurricanes’ best player. Most of the time fans will never see a player from Carolina within the top 10 in points or in conversations for Art Ross. In this instance, Necas is having a season so far that needs to be given more attention. Luckily, the league is seeing it as they posted a graphic showing him leading the league. More so, there’s a whole video edit of his highlight-reel moves, goals, and other plays this season. The way he has reached the league lead in points is otherworldly.

He is on pace to set career highs in everything and is someone who is making his presence felt. Will he keep up the 138-point pace? Maybe. Does he have a chance to win the Art Ross and/or the Hart Trophy? Yes. Necas is on a different level that we have not seen before, even in Carolina. Even if he drops off a bit, he is someone who can carry the team on his back when times get tough. Either way, fans of not just the Hurricanes but hockey fans, in general, should start taking stock in Necas because it feels like he will not stop anytime soon. Only time will tell if he will take home some awards. Hop on the 88-rising-stock-train: it’s not going to stop anytime soon.

A 1-of-1 Situation

Necas, if he keeps this up, could be the first-ever Hurricanes player since relocation to win the Art Ross and Hart Trophies. Talk about some elite company all by yourself, especially for a team that played their first game in back in 1997. Being able to say that you were the first-ever to win the points title and regular-season MVP will be a huge boost not just for Necas but for the Hurricanes and Czechia as a whole. Whatever has been working for Necas, hopefully, it does not end because we are witnessing the best-ever individual start in team history since relocation to Raleigh. If he can pull it off, he will be a legend for life not only in North Carolina, but in Czechia as well.