How Mitch Marner Is Shaping the Maple Leafs’ Stanley Cup Push

Mitch Marner has long been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most talented players, but his path to leadership has been more gradual. Early in his career, Marner was often critiqued for what seemed like a “me-first” attitude, particularly during his contract confrontations. The perception emerged that he was too focused on individual success and not nearly focused enough on his team’s overall needs.

But time passes. The 27-year-old forward’s attitude has shifted and he’s become a more mature, well-rounded leader. This season, we’re seeing a new Marner. He’s playing at an elite level and becoming a leader in a way that the Maple Leafs desperately need.

Marner Steps Up in Adversity

After the Maple Leafs’ tough 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27, it wasn’t Auston Matthews or John Tavares who spoke out. It was Marner. When the media focused on the team’s problems in the humbling loss, Marner was responsible for reshaping the narrative. He didn’t make excuses but defended his teammates and provided the counter perspective.

In a season marred by injuries to key players like Matthews, Max Domi, and Matthew Knies, Marner has led by example. Despite last night’s setback, Toronto posted a 7-2-0 record in Matthews’s absence. Most notable were the contributions from call-ups like Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin. Marner pointed to these players and praised them for stepping up during a challenging time.

In doing so, Marner quietly but determinedly demonstrated that leadership isn’t just about being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about recognizing the collective effort and supporting teammates in challenging moments.

Has Marner Undergone a Shift in His Priorities?

This newfound leadership isn’t just a result of the absence of other stars or Marner’s role as the most-seasoned forward. It’s a sign of Marner’s personal growth. In years past, he was often seen as a player who, while pleasant enough publicly, also seemed to play with a bit of a personal focus. In reading readers’ comments about Marner over the years, some fans wondered how much Marner considered the needs of his team.

If last night was an example, Marner has more fully embraced the team-first mentality. In his post-game comments, he didn’t make excuses for the loss but instead pointed out areas the team could improve, like forechecking and net-front presence. By focusing on what the team needs to work on rather than dwelling on the negatives, Marner showed maturity. He’s no longer solely focused on his success; he’s directing his energy toward helping the Maple Leafs achieve their ultimate goal: a Stanley Cup.

Marner’s Leadership & Future With the Leafs

This growth extends beyond his on-ice contributions and could significantly impact his future with the Maple Leafs. Marner’s play this season has been exceptional, and as his leadership qualities continue to develop, the team will need him more than ever. With his playmaking ability and leadership role, Marner has become a cornerstone of the team, both on and off the ice.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, the focus will soon be on negotiating his next contract. Many analysts have suggested that Marner will continue dealing with his team like he did as a 22-year-old. Perhaps he will. But maybe he’s grown and changed his priorities. As Nick Kypreos shared, “If you stuck (Mitch Marner) out in the market as an unrestricted free agent, someone’s going to come to him with (an offer) between $13 and $14 (million).” There’s no reason to dispute that.

Currently, Matthews is the Maple Leafs’ highest-paid player, with the captain earning $13.25 million per year. The question is whether Marner will demand more than Matthews simply because he can or to puff up his ego. If he does, he would erode his team’s ability to compete against other NHL teams. The Marner we’re seeing now seems to understand the bigger picture, and it’s possible that this shift in priorities could lead to a contract that benefits both him and the Leafs for years to come.

As the Maple Leafs move forward, the question isn’t whether Marner can play at a high level—it’s whether he can continue to evolve as the team’s leader. With a new mindset, Marner could take a more mature approach when it comes time for contract negotiations. Rather than prioritizing personal gain, he could work with his agent, Darren Ferris, to negotiate a fair deal that keeps him in Toronto long-term and helps the team maintain the necessary cap flexibility to build a championship-caliber roster.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs’ Future With Marner

I continue to read analysts who suggest that the Maple Leafs need to move Marner to rebuild their team. More to the point, the organization doesn’t need to get Marner out of the picture. Instead, they need to keep him in the fold as a key player who can contribute on the ice and lead the team through tough times. However, they must do it at a fair price, maximizing the team’s ability to compete successfully.

His ability to lead by example and his newfound maturity are assets the team will need moving forward. If Marner continues to embrace his role and stay focused on the team’s success, he could become a true cornerstone of the franchise—one who, in addition to his on-ice contributions, helps the Maple Leafs navigate their path to a Stanley Cup.

By adapting his priorities and focusing on team success, Marner could prove he is the type of player the Maple Leafs need to build around. His leadership, combined with his talent, makes him a critical piece of the team’s future. If he continues approaching his play and contract negotiations with the same maturity he’s shown this season, he could help elevate the team to new heights.

Last night’s post-game comments gave me hope that a different Mitch Marner might enter contract negotiations. I hope I’m right.