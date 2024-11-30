Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Devils – 11/30/24

The Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (16-6-1) at DEVILS (16-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Shane Bowers

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Nolan Foote

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee), Tomas Tatar (lower body)

Status report

  • Thompson made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Friday.
  • Markstrom made 24 saves in a 5-4 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
  • Tatar is doubtful to play Saturday after the forward was injured during the first period Friday.

