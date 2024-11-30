Devils’ Timo Meier Records 200th NHL Assist

Timo Meier had an impressive game against the Detroit Red Wings, helping lead the team to a 5-4 victory in the Motor City. He contributed two points toward the Devils’ comeback win and also earned his 200th NHL assist.

At the end of the first period, Meier tied the game at two with a power play goal, assisted by Luke Hughes and Tomas Tatar. Then, in the second, Meier helped tie the game yet again with an assist to Nico Hischier.

As always, Cap is clutch. pic.twitter.com/EhDUOWZBiN — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 29, 2024

Meier’s two-point game comes right after serving a suspension for cross-checking Zach L’Heureux. He was given a game misconduct and a five-minute major for the offense and missed Wednesday night’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Now, Meier is back and better than ever, ready to help the Devils take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So far this season, Meier has contributed eight goals and nine assists. He is working toward consistency following a four-game point drought. He is not afraid to get physical or create space to make textbook passes, making him an offensive powerhouse on the man advantage.

Meier was drafted ninth overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2015, where he recorded 316 points across seven seasons. The Devils acquired Meier in a blockbuster trade with the Sharks in 2023, and he ended the 2022-23 season with a career-high 40 goals. During the offseason, he signed an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension with New Jersey.

Some qualities that make Meier an ideal fit for the Devils include consistency, versatility, and on-ice chemistry with his teammates. All of these factors make him a valuable asset, especially as the Devils attempt to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference.