Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks – 12/01/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (10-9-3) at BLACKHAWKS (8-13-2)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves
Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)
Status report:
- The Blue Jackets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flanes on Friday.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Mrazek will start Sunday and Soderblom could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second of back-to-back games Monday.
