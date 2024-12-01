Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Blackhawks – 12/01/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (10-9-3) at BLACKHAWKS (8-13-2)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (undisclosed)

Status report:

  • The Blue Jackets did not practice Saturday following a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flanes on Friday.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Donato — Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Wyat Kaiser — Alec Martinez
TJ Brodie — Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Nolan Allan

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Mrazek will start Sunday and Soderblom could play at the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second of back-to-back games Monday.

