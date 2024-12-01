Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Bruins – 12/01/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (8-12-3) at BRUINS (11-11-3)
3 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Christian Dvorak — Brenden Gallagher
Joshua Roy — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
- Primeau is expected to after Montembeault made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Canadiens’ Heartbreaking Loss to Rangers
- Rangers Snap Five-Game Losing Streak with 4-3 Win over Canadiens
- Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Rangers – 11/30/24
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- McLaughlin, a forward, could potentially return for the Bruins after being a healthy scratch the past two games.
Latest for THW:
- Tristan Jarry Stands Tall in Penguins’ 2-1 Win Over the Bruins
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Bruins – 11/29/24
- Bruins Leaning Into New Identity With Defensive Structure