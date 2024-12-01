Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Bruins – 12/01/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (8-12-3) at BRUINS (11-11-3)

3 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Christian Dvorak — Brenden Gallagher

Joshua Roy — Kirby Dach — Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

Primeau is expected to after Montembeault made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

McLaughlin, a forward, could potentially return for the Bruins after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

