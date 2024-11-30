Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Rangers – 11/30/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (8-11-3) at RANGERS (12-9-1)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Kirby Dach — Joshua Roy

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

Matheson was paired with Hutson at Montreal’s practice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an indication that he will return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Montembeault will start for the Canadiens, coach Martin St. Louis said Friday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle

Brett Berard — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Reilly Smith — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Jacob Trouba

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers’ forward lines and defense pairs listed above are what they used after the first period in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Chytil has missed seven straight games and Kreider has missed the past three. Both forwards are considered day to day.

Quick is expected to start for the Rangers after Shesterkin made 32 saves in the loss Friday.

