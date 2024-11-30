Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Rangers – 11/30/24

by

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (8-11-3) at RANGERS (12-9-1)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Kirby Dach — Joshua Roy

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee)

Status report

  • Matheson was paired with Hutson at Montreal’s practice at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an indication that he will return to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury.
  • Montembeault will start for the Canadiens, coach Martin St. Louis said Friday.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Brett Berard — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Reilly Smith — Jonny Brodzinski — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Zac Jones — Jacob Trouba

Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

  • The Rangers’ forward lines and defense pairs listed above are what they used after the first period in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.
  • Chytil has missed seven straight games and Kreider has missed the past three. Both forwards are considered day to day.
  • Quick is expected to start for the Rangers after Shesterkin made 32 saves in the loss Friday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner