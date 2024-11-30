Canadiens Still Have a Few Things Going for Them at Thanksgiving 2024

If only Canadian instead of American Thanksgiving were the unofficial cut-off point, separating the playoff teams from the rest of the pack. Back in mid-October, the Montreal Canadiens started their Thanksgiving with a 2-1 record. Things were so much simpler and rife with optimism surrounding their chances. However, following the mini-break for American Thanksgiving in the schedule, they’re last in the Eastern Conference at 8-11-3 and a seemingly insurmountable six pounts out of the second wild-card spot.

Of course, things can still change. The 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers proved that, coming back from 10 points down at this time last season, not just making the playoffs, but reaching the Stanley Cup Final. However, comparing the two teams is like apples and oranges in that the Oilers were supposedly built to win now, so as not to waste away superstar Connor McDavid’s prime. The Canadiens don’t really have a superstar, at least not one who’s healthy.

Admittedly, it may be a stretch to call Patrik Laine a superstar. However, as a former 44-goal scorer still in his theoretical prime, the offseason acquisition was at least supposed to help propel the Canadiens from rebuilder status into playoff contention at least. Then he suffered a knee injury during the preseason, putting him on the shelf for two months.

That effectively sent the Habs into a something of a downward spiral, at least from a lineup-construction (and subsequent overall performance) perspective. However, even amidst another losing season by all appearances, not all is lost for the Habs. They still have things for which to be thankful. Here are the top five:

5. Laine’s Eventual Return

Firstly, the fact Laine is already back practicing with the Canadiens is a good sign. As is the fact he’s joining the team on its road trip. Needless to say, his injury could have been much worse.

Of course, it is odd to be talking about a player’s injury on a list of things for which to be thankful. However, that’s just the way things have gone this season. With that in mind, it’s not like Laine is guaranteed to rediscover his early-career scoring prowess once healthy and it’s definitely not guaranteed his return will serve as the spark that jumpstarts the Canadiens season. At this point, they should just be focusing on his health and eyeing 2025-26 as when they can start competing for a playoff spot, with him still under contract.

4. Evans’ Rising Stock

Sure, Brendan Gallagher is playing better than expected. However, while his renaissance is making headlines, the fact he’s on pace for 45 points a quarter of the way through his Age 32 season doesn’t amount to much with regard to his chances of staying this effective the balance of his contract, which remains relatively untradeable.

In contrast, with Laine out and head coach Martin St. Louis’ lineup card in disarray, fourth-liner Jake Evans found himself centering Line 2 more often than not to start the season. While that’s (thankfully) no longer the case, at least for the time being, Evans responded to the enviable assignment with some relatively inspired play. He’s currently on pace for 30-plus points, which would be the first time in his career he’s reached the benchmark.

Seeing as Evans is a pending unrestricted free agent, there’s a good chance the Canadiens are able to capitalize on the bottom-six forward’s career season so far, especially in light of reports they are taking calls to that effect. Granted, it’s not like any team will break the bank to acquire a fourth-line centre. However, the Habs could realistically be tempted with too good of an offer not to pass up, which would be a win-win. A) they don’t lose him for nothing and b) they successfully resist the temptation to re-sign him long term, which could be disastrous, based on the aforementioned lack of a 30-point season up to this point… and past history locking up gritty forwards exiting their respective primes (like Gallagher).

3. Special Teams Clicking Finally

Don’t look now, but the Canadiens have an 11th-ranked power play (22.2%) and sixth-ranked penalty kill (84.0%). If they’re able to keep each special-teams unit as effective as they are currently, it will mark the first time both rank in the top half of the league since 2016-17 (when they won the Atlantic Division, only to get upset in Round 1 by the New York Rangers).

What’s perhaps more a sign of their recent special-teams futility? The last time they had even one unit rank in the NHL top’s half was 2018-19, six seasons ago, when their PK clicked at a modest 80.9% (13th). In contrast, their PP was second-last (13.3%). Since then, in those six years, their PP is similarly ranked second from last (16.3%) overall. Their PK isn’t much better at No. 28 (77.2%).

So, even though, in the end, wins and losses matter the most, this phenomenon is still pretty significant. While the fact the Canadiens are shorthanded as much as they are (a ninth-ranked 127:48) handcuffs them offensively time and again and is a sign of how outmatched they are that they need to take penalty upon penalty, their prowess while down a man (and up) is a solid foundation for future success.

2. Caufield and Suzuki Still Producing

As is their young core, with Nick Suzuki (25) and Cole Caufield (23) leading the charge. In case anyone has forgotten, here’s a reminder the Canadiens are incredibly young. It may be disappointing that they’re failing to find their footing and stay consistently successful, but it should by no means be a shock.

The fact the Canadiens have two near-point-per-game players at the ages they do, with Suzuki playing like a legit No. 1 centre and Caufield ranking in the Top 10 in league goal scoring, is a huge coup for a team undeniably on the rise. The best part is there’s more from where that came.

1. Stacked Prospect Pipeline

Caufield may no longer be considered a prospect, but he still counts towards TSN’s annual team ranking of players under the age of 24, on which the Canadiens rank first. In terms of potential, Caufield places atop the team’s list, while rounding out the top four are Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and last year’s first-round pick, Ivan Demidov, who’s still in Russia, but is projected to make the trip over to North America for next season.

Considering Hutson has received Calder Memorial Trophy buzz and Demidov has huge upside, that gives the Canadiens two rookie-of-the-year candidates in consecutive years on paper. At the risk of counting one’s chickens before they’re hatched, Demidov should fit in nicely in the team’s forward group, alongside a hopefully healthy Laine. Combined with an extra year of experience accrued by the Habs’ young core, it’s looking more and more like 2025-26 is the year to expect an improvement by leaps and bounds in the standings.

Sure, 2024-25 isn’t, more and more with each passing day. There’s no disputing that. However, based on where the Canadiens are in the standings at this specific point in time, there’s realistically also no changing it. So, it’s probably time to be thankful for what the Habs do have instead of don’t: a really good team in the making.

It may not be the sexiest item on any fan’s wish list for Christmas, but it definitely beats the alternative for a team in this position in the standings. No one should have expected the Habs to contend this year, with the playoffs amounting to little more than a lofty goal that was attainable only in theory.

So, they’re actually about where they should be. That specifically isn’t anything to necessarily be thankful for, but it should put things in perspective. It’s not about where you are, but where you’re headed. With Laine poised to return, all signs point to even the start of 2025 being significantly better. And, it being the holiday season and all, the new year is just around the corner.