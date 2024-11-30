Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 11/30/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (16-6-1) at PANTHERS (14-9-1)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Status report:
- With their top two goalies out due to injury, the Hurricanes may go back with Martin on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 29 shots in Florida’s 6-3 win in Raleigh on Friday.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- Lundell returned to the Florida lineup Friday and had a short-handed goal and an assist after missing Wednesday’s 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- Knight is expected to start for the Panthers on Saturday.
- Gadjovich, a forward, was replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist, who scored the first goal of Friday’s game.
