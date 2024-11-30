Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Panthers – 11/30/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (16-6-1) at PANTHERS (14-9-1)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report:

With their top two goalies out due to injury, the Hurricanes may go back with Martin on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 29 shots in Florida’s 6-3 win in Raleigh on Friday.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Lundell returned to the Florida lineup Friday and had a short-handed goal and an assist after missing Wednesday’s 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Knight is expected to start for the Panthers on Saturday.

Gadjovich, a forward, was replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist, who scored the first goal of Friday’s game.

